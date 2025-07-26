Good Samaritan stops fire from spreading in Prescott, Wisconsin boat explosion

The Brief A boat explosion in Prescott, Wisconsin, sends multiple people to the hospital. A good Samaritan helped stop the fire from spreading to other boats and docks. The Wisconsin DNR is investigating.



A boat explosion in Prescott, Wisconsin, left some people with burn injuries on Saturday afternoon.

The Prescott Police Chief says they’re not sure how the explosion started, but everyone is accounted for.

Boat explosion in Prescott

What we know:

The Prescott, Wisconsin Police Chief, Eric Michaels, says there are no fatalities that they know of.

Authorities are not sure how many people were on board. But at the time of the explosion, there were many people ejected into the river, and some got off the boat.

All the patients went to the hospital. One person who was boating described to FOX 9 what they saw when they heard a loud boom.

"It was pretty traumatizing, especially seeing the people jump off the boat and swimming and screaming and hearing them scream, yeah, pretty traumatizing," said eyewitness Kaily Burns.

Good Samaritan helps keep flames under control

What they're saying:

Many of the eyewitnesses say there was a good Samaritan who helped keep the fire from spreading to other docks and other boats. His name is Colton Anderson. He saw the boat burning and jumped on his boat to spring into action. Eyewitnesses and Anderson tell us he got there before first responders.

"Tied the boat up, trimmed her up, sprayed the boat, the burning boat, down with water, with the prop good rooster tail, diminished the flames enough, put the flames out on the dock. Was able to push the boat out from the dock, and the other boat that was getting ready to light on fire," said Anderson.

Anderson tells FOX 9 that he kept the fire under control until first responders put it out.

The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the boat explosion.