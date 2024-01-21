Mississippi mother accused of murdering son, hiding body behind false wall

article

A Mississippi mother is accused of murdering her son and hiding his body behind a false wall, authorities said.

Gulfport police said they arrested Jerri Lynn Isreal, 66, and charged her with the first-degree murder of John Allen Gaither.

Gather was her son, according to WLOX.

Police said back in December they responded to a home for a welfare concern about a possible missing person.

They came back a few days later for follow-up interviews and noticed Israel was giving inconsistent statements. Authorities said she became uncooperative and changed her statements many times.

Police said they also found out she was arrested and convicted of murder in Florida around 1995, adding that she made several attempted to dump the deceased body at different locations throughout the state.

On January 18, officers searched her home while Isreal was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

While officers searched her home, they said they found Gather's body in a wooden box which was located behind a false wall.

Isreal is currently being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

