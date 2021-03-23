Missing: Teen last seen early January in St. Cloud area

article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for help locating a missing teen who was reported as a runaway on Jan. 6.

John Patrick Grillo Jr., 17, was last seen in the St. Cloud area. Officials said he may be driving a Chevrolet HHR or a Pontiac Grand Am.

He is described as 6'1'' tall, weighing 220 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. If you have any information call the Lakes Area Police at 651-775-7569 or dial 911.