Missing: Man with short term memory loss last seen Feb. 10 in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are asking for help finding a missing 58-year-old man who was last seen Feb. 10 in his driveway near 42nd Avenue North and Penn Avenue North. He suffers from short term memory loss, seizures and medical conditions that require medication.

According to police, Melvin Jourdain is a 58-year-old Native American man with a shaved head/short dark brown hair. He is described as 5'7'' tall and 205 pounds. He has a medicine wheel tattoo on his left arm on a cleft lobe on his left ear. He also has a mole on his hairline near the right ear.

He may be wearing a gold Vikings sweatshirt.

If you have any information regarding his location, please call the Minneapolis Police at (612) 348-2345. Tips may also be given to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or electronically at www.crimestoppersMN.org.

