Missing man found dead after camping with friends along Idaho-Oregon border

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 11:46AM
Crews searched Steck Park for Lan Hung Nguyen. (Credit: Baker County Sheriff’s Office)

STECK PARK, Idaho - A Washington man, who vanished during a camping trip with friends, has been found dead near the Idaho-Oregon border. 

The Baker County Sheriff's Office said they were notified that 40-year-old Lan Hung Nguyen of Vancouver was found deceased last week. Authorities said an Idaho Power employee located the body in the water near Steck Park. 

Investigators said Nguyen walked away from his campsite on May 19 in the late evening hours and did not return. 

Volunteers and Nguyen's friends searched for him but were unable to find him. 

It's believed Nguyen had fallen down an embankment and into the water. 

