Minneapolis 12-year-old found safe: 'Grateful for happy ending'

The Brief Minneapolis authorities have confirmed that 12-year-old Victoria Jackson has been found safe. Jackson went missing Saturday night near Minnehaha Falls, and there was concern for her well-being due to having a medical condition involving Type 1 diabetes. Search efforts tamped up Tuesday afternoon to include multiple agencies and drones before she was eventually located at a friends home.



A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday night near Minnehaha Falls, which prompted wide-ranging search efforts Tuesday afternoon, has been found safe and is home.

Missing Minneapolis girl found safe

The latest:

Minneapolis police held a news conference Tuesday night to confirm that 12-year-old Victoria Jackson had been found safe at a nearby friend's home.

"Our entire city right now is breathing a huge sigh of relief… This could have gone a number of different ways," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday night.

"Obviously, it’s a moment of immense relief that I can tell you Victoria is now home, and she is safe," Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O’Hara said Tuesday evening.

O'Hara noted that an investigation into the circumstances would be ongoing, though it appears she had run away from home.

New Minneapolis PD efforts

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minneapolis Police Department sent out a phone alert to residents for 12-year-old Victoria Jackson, who was last seen around 8 p.m. the previous Saturday near Minnehaha Falls.

Jackson has Type 1 diabetes, and her family fears she may be in a diabetic crisis without her medication. The ongoing condition requires medical care.

Minneapolis police set up a command center at Minnehaha Park, where family members say some of Victoria's belongings were found.

Volunteers gathered around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police said multiple law enforcement agencies and drones have been used in coordination with the search.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Search efforts continue on Tuesday, Aug. 5, for a missing 12-year-old girl in Minneapolis. From: FOX 9

Missing Victoria Jackson

The backstory:

Jackson was last seen leaving across the street from her home at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, with apparent plans to go to Minnehaha Falls.

Police also said she may have had a black insulin pump clipped to her waistband.

Pictured is missing 12-year-old Victoria Jackson. (Minneapolis PD / Supplied)

"I feel like a sitting duck looking for a needle in a haystack to be honest," Victoria’s mother Briana told FOX 9 on Monday.