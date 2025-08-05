Minneapolis PD ramps up search efforts for missing 12-year-old girl

The Brief Community search efforts continue for missing 12-year-old Victoria Jackson, who was last spotted around 8 p.m. on Saturday near Minnehaha Falls. Family members are concerned she's in a diabetic crisis as she has Type 1 diabetes, but does not have her medication. Minneapolis police are also ramping up search efforts.



The search continues for a missing 12-year-old girl on Tuesday, who was last seen near Minnehaha Falls this past weekend.

Minneapolis police are providing an update on the latest details and search efforts. It can be watched in the player above.

New Minneapolis PD efforts

Local perspective:

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minneapolis Police Department sent out a phone alert to residents for 12-year-old Victoria Jackson, who was last seen around 8 p.m. on Saturday near Minnehaha Falls.

Jackson has Type 1 diabetes, and her family fears she may be in a diabetic crisis without her medication.

Tuesday, Minneapolis police set up a command center at Minnehaha Park, where family members say some of Victoria's belongings were found. Officers have flown drones over the park and a new search is planned for Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Community search efforts

Search on Tuesday:

Volunteers gathered around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at Rick’s Coffee Bar in Minneapolis, located at 5402 43rd Avenue South, according to a community Facebook page.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Search efforts continue on Tuesday, Aug. 5, for a missing 12-year-old girl in Minneapolis. From: FOX 9

Missing Victoria Jackson

The backstory:

Jackson was last seen leaving across the street from her home at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, with apparent plans to go to Minnehaha Falls.

Jackson is described as 5-foot-1, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan "Rugrats" t-shirt, blue jeans, and red/black shoes. Police say she may have a black insulin pump clipped to her waistband.

Pictured is missing 12-year-old Victoria Jackson. (Minneapolis PD / Supplied)

Her family has been in the park with the help of volunteers, as well as searching the surrounding neighborhood for any signs of Jackson.

"I feel like a sitting duck looking for a needle in a haystack to be honest," Victoria’s mother Briana told FOX 9 on Monday. "I just have no idea where she is."

Organizers said more than 60 volunteers helped in Monday night’s search, on top of efforts from several law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota BCA and Minneapolis police.

"She is loved and everyone wants her to be safe and healthy and find support and come home," said search organizer Danielle Matthias.

Authorities have also used K9’s and drones in the search for Jackson.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the 12-year-old girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.