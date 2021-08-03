Missing Fridley man found safe

Update: The man was found safe in St. Paul, authorities reported Wednesday.

Fridley police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 31-year-old man, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officials say Ali Isse has been missing since July 25.

Isse is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His car is a red 2014 Nissan Sentra with the Minnesota license plate FLT302.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.