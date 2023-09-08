Missing dog stolen with car has Burnsville police searching for suspect

Burnsville police are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing a car with a small dog inside it.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Delana Huttner tells FOX 9 she went to a DSW store near the Burnsville Mall to run a quick errand.

Huttner and her 3-year-old dachshund, Ollie, are extremely close, so he came along. It was blazing hot outside, so she left her car running. But when she came outside, she had the horrible realization that both her beloved dog and her car were gone.

"We didn't find it, and he was gone," said Huttner. "I think they stole the car because it was running, and they probably didn't even see Ollie until they started getting in the car."

Burnsville police are now asking for the public's help in locating Ollie and the car, a red 2000 Honda Civic with the Minnesota license plate NNC853.

If you see Ollie or the car, you're asked to call 911.