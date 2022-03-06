MISSING: 9-year-old boy kidnapped by mother in North Minneapolis

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating 9-year-old Ardarian Smith, wearing a white shirt and gray jogging pants with white dots. He was last seen around midnight in North Minneapolis with his mother Latiena Smith, who is currently not allowed contact with him.

The Minneapolis Police Department says Ardarian was at his custodial caregiver's house located on the 3000 block of 3rd Street North when his mother came to the back door and took him just after midnight Sunday, March 6. They left the area on foot, but investigators say they both may have left the area in an unknown vehicle. The direction of their travel is currently unknown.

Nine-year-old Ardarian Smith, pictured below, is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray jogging pants with white dots.

Ardarian Smith

His mother Latiena Smith is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 27 years old, and pictured below. Police say she's known to frequent areas near Lyndale and West Broadway including Merwins and Cub Foods.

Latiena Smith

There is currently a protection order that prohibits any contact between Latiena and her son Ardarian. Police are calling this a domestic kidnapping.

If you see Latiena or Ardarian anywhere or have any information about their location, please call 911 right away.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also reach the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-348-2345.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has also issued an endangered missing person alert for Ardarian.

Officials have not issued an AMBER alert. Here are the guidelines recommended to activate an AMBER alert.