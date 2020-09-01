Missing: 27-year-old woman left St. Cloud library, may be in Twin Cities metro

article

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 27-year-old woman from Clearwater, Minnesota.

According to police, Jeanette Ozuna was in St. Cloud with her group home visiting the library when she left on her own and walked away. Ozuna has a history of walking away from group homes.

Ozuna is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ozuna was last seen in St. Cloud, but is believed to be in the Twin Cities area. Authorities are concerned for her welfare.

If you see Ozuna, police urge you to contact your local police department.

