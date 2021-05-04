Missing 2-year-old Minneapolis girl found in New York with older sister, police say

A 2-year-old Minneapolis girl who was reported missing after being taken by her older sister was found safe in New York Tuesday morning, according to police.

Nasteha Mohamed, 2, was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Monday in the area of the 1400 block of Marshall Street Northeast. Police believed her older sister, 26-year-old Amina Mohamed, abducted her and was attempting to take her out of state, possibly to a college in Massachusetts to attend a lecture, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder.

Police had "every reason to believe the child was in danger" as Amina has had issues with mental instability and paranoia, Elder said.

A national alert was sent out, but the alleged abduction did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to Elder.

New York State Police recognized Amina’s vehicle from the alert and made a traffic stop. Both sisters were in the vehicle. Nasteha is currently in protective custody, while Amina is in police custody.

MPD is working with Child Protective Services to get Nasteha back to her "very concerned, but very relieved" parents, Elder said.

The incident remains under investigation. It is unclear whether Amina will face charges in the case.