Missing 10-year-old Minneapolis boy found safe

UPDATE: The boy was found safe, officials said Sunday morning.

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy in Minneapolis.

According to police, Christopher Jermaine Harris was last seen on the 3600 block of 4th Street North at about 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 25.

Christopher is described as 4'6" tall and weighing about 110 pounds. He has black hair cut in a fade style and brown colored eyes. Christopher was last seen wearing black gym shorts, an orange shirt and blue Vans sneakers.

Christopher said he was going to Folwell Park to swim with friends, but he never returned home.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.