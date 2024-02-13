Minnetonka girls basketball team raises money as team official battles MS

As the director of operations for the Minnetonka girls basketball team, Barry Cosgriff takes care of all the team’s off-the-court worries, so his players can focus on having success on the court. But Tuesday night was Barry’s night, an opportunity for the team and community to take care of him.

"We’re united, and we’re strong, and we’re trying to show our unity, especially tonight for Barry," senior player Tori McKinney said.

"We just want to show him our respect and care for him, and all he goes through," junior player Aaliyah Crump said. "We look up to him and really respect everything he does."

In 2019, a multiple sclerosis diagnosis changed Barry’s life. The autoimmune disease has taken a toll on him, as his immune system attacks his brain and spinal cord.

"He has lots of lesions involving the spinal cord," Barry’s neurologist Dr. Beth Staab explained.

Because of the situation, the Minnetonka basketball community packed the house in orange; for something bigger than any game on Tuesday. The goal of the night was to raise money for MS research, in honor of Barry’s battle.

"I feel very fortunate," Barry said. "I just want to keep it together so that I don’t break down."

The team calls Barry the heart and soul of the program, but his older brother Brian Cosgriff is the team’s head coach.

"For them to do this for us, it’s amazing, and I’m forever grateful," Brian said. "It’s unbelievable, I can’t even fathom this community putting something together like this. I’m so appreciative and so moved by it.

Click here if you’d like to donate to the MS Society.