Minnetonka firefighters rescue woman from house fire

A woman was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after being rescued from a Minnetonka house fire.

Early Saturday morning, Minnetonka firefighters responded to the fire on the 17000 block of Saddlewood Drive.

Firefighters and police were alerted by neighbors that there may be a woman in the home. Firefighters located her at the bottom of a staircase and handed her over to paramedics.

The woman was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. No further details on her condition were made available.

The fire was contained to one home, with some smoke and water damage to an adjoining unit. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.