Minnesota's Aurora host World Cup watch party

Minnesota Aurora is hosting a free watch party for the US Women's National team game against the Netherlands today on July 26, as a great way for soccer fans to get a taste of the energy involved in the World Cup,

The game has been highly anticipated since the group stages were drawn, as many view it as a "rematch" of the 2019 World Cup final when the US beat the Netherlands 2-0. With the US being the team to beat this World Cup, the Netherlands are expected to present a challenge, showcasing both teams’ abilities.

According to Aurora FC, Over 2000 people have registered for the watch party already with more expected to sign up closer to kickoff. Those involved with the planning of the event are hopeful that this will showcase the growing popularity and support for women’s sports, specifically soccer.

The event will be held at the TCO Stadium in Eagan. Gates will open at 7 p.m., as kickoff begins at 8 p.m. Register soon before spots run out!