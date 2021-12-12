Minnesota’s 2nd omicron case confirmed at MSU-Mankato

Minnesota’s second case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been confirmed in a person associated with Minnesota State University Mankato who recently traveled within the U.S. The Minnesota Department of Health lab confirmed the second omicron case on Friday, Dec. 10 through the MDH variant surveillance program.

The Mankato case is an adult who has been vaccinated. The person developed mild symptoms on Nov. 30 and those symptoms have resolved. The person reported domestic travel and had isolated from others.

MDH urges members of the Minnesota State University Mankato community to get tested and wear a mask while around others. Health officials urge Minnesotans traveling for the holidays to get tested prior to travel and take protective measures against COVID-19 including:

Getting vaccinated and if eligible getting a booster. To find a vaccine near you, visit https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/

Wearing well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings

Getting tested if you have symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, traveled as per guidelines or have been in a setting where you may have been exposed

Staying home if you are sick

Taking extra care to avoid exposure to the virus if you have medical conditions or live with someone with medical conditions

Omicron variant basics

Dr. Greg Poland, a Mayo Clinic vaccine and epidemiology expert, and founder and director of the Mayo Vaccine Research Group broke down what doctors know about the latest omicron COVID-19 variant and how effective current vaccines are against it.

"Let me make this clear, we can no longer eradicate this virus and this disease. Your great, great, great-grandchildren will be getting immunized against this disease," Dr. Poland said.

Minnesota's first omicron case

The first Minnesota case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed on Dec. 2, one day after the first U.S. cases of the omicron variant were detected in California. The Minnesota Department of Health said the virus was detected through the state's variant surveillance program in a person who recently traveled to New York City for the Anime NYC convention.