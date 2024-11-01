Minnesotans cope with week of wild weather from warmth to snow

A wild week of weather, the mood at Lake Harriet in South Minneapolis was positively ducky.



"Extreme. Crazy. Complete flip. From hot to cold and here we are," said Steve Buffington, who was walking around the lake with his wife and dog.

Just a few days ago, Minnesota's extended fall ventured into record territory with the mercury topping 80 degrees.

"Last Friday was my birthday, and I was able to get out on the Mississippi River and caught a nice 27-inch walleye for my birthday. And it can't get better than that right," said Timothy Olson, who lives nearby.

But by Halloween, Mother Nature had more tricks than treats in mind when she dished up a healthy helping of snow.



Even though it was nowhere near as bad as the blizzard of 1991, it was enough to give some people flashbacks of that memorable Minnesota moment.



"I was worried. I was calling everyone 'do you think it's going to be like Halloween of '91 and they were like, no it's going to stop'. It was a huge conversation on all my work calls that day. Everyone is like 'oh my God. Prepare yourself," said Nikki Buffington.

While the temperature may be colder than we were used to, many of the people we talked to say it's not time to hop on a plane quite yet.

"I'm hoping it stabilizes for a little bit, so I can get all those leaves raked up and take care of the winter chores before I have to buckle down," said Steve Buffington.