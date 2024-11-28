Minnesotans head to the movies to celebrate Thanksgiving

The Brief Movie theaters are seeing a big holiday draw with some families looking to mix up traditions. A majority of moviegoers who spoke to FOX 9 were going to see Gladiator II, Wicked, and Moana 2. A strong holiday lineup is giving movie buffs a lot to pick from.



Thanksgiving traditions vary from family to family.

Some cook a lot of food to host friends and family in one place.

Others come up with creative ways to spend time together.

One popular thing many people do is go see the latest box office.

FOX 9 went to an AMC theater to see what movies people wanted to see on this Turkey holiday.

What's drawing the crowds?

Many names FOX 9 heard were Gladiator II, Wicked, and Moana 2.

The theaters were busy with kids off from school and families enjoying a popular box office.

For some, it's about mixing up on Thanksgiving Day.

"Instead of staying home feeling bad because we were alone on Thanksgiving, we saw a great movie," said Jodene Wartman.

Jodene and Mike Wartman went to the AMC theater to see Wicked. Their Thanksgiving this year was celebrated a day early.

"We had our family Thanksgiving yesterday, and both our kids are with their in-laws today," said Jodene Wartman.

For others, they had a feast and roast beef before moving their feet to enjoy The Wild Robot movie.

"We've had enough of the house all morning, cold outside. So we’re excited to get out, do something different," said Graham Poage.

Meanwhile, some had enough family time for the big Thanksgiving meal and wanted to get together with friends.

"Because we were all kind of looking for something to do today. We did family things earlier. And so now we’re having Friendsgiving at the movies," said Rebecca Swenson.

The movies have so many options this holiday weekend. Jodene and Mike Wartman could have their hands full going to see the latest movies this holiday season.

"Perhaps Gladiator II we'll see at some point, or maybe Moana 2, they're both out pretty quick, aren't they," said Mike Wartman.

What's next?

The fun doesn’t stop there. More movies are set to come out in theaters before Christmas, like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

This lineup shows movie buffs have a lot to pick from this holiday season.