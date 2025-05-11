Minnesotans enjoy warm Mother’s Day with ice-cream and flowers

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Pine County, South Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, McLeod County, Kanabec County, Sibley County, Mille Lacs County, Douglas County, Stevens County, Morrison County, Benton County, Brown County, Chisago County, Le Sueur County, Faribault County, Rice County, Scott County, Watonwan County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Waseca County, Todd County, Swift County, Anoka County, Washington County, Renville County, Hennepin County, Pope County, Nicollet County, Dakota County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Blue Earth County, Sherburne County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Wright County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Murray County, Polk County, Barron County, Washburn County, Douglas County, Burnett County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Kanabec County, Brown County, Stevens County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Morrison County, Chisago County, McLeod County, Pope County, Blue Earth County, Washington County, Scott County, Mille Lacs County, Meeker County, Hennepin County, Renville County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Todd County, Swift County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Benton County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Murray County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Pierce County, Barron County, Polk County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Minnesotans enjoy warm Mother’s Day with ice-cream and flowers

Published  May 11, 2025 5:54pm CDT
Dealing with the heat on Mother's Day

People are celebrating Mother's Day in record-breaking heat Sunday. FOX 9's Babs Santos has more.

    • Sailer’s Greenhouse hosted an ice cream event on Mother’s Day.
    • The greenhouse is located in Shakopee.
    • The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sailer’s Greenhouse had a full house on Sunday, as families celebrated Mother’s Day in Shakopee.

The greenhouse hosted MN Ice Cream, and families treated themselves while picking up flowers and plants to complete their home gardens.

People in the south metro focused on the positives of Sunday’s warm weather.

"When it’s gloomy, it’s easy to stay inside, but when it’s sunny and bright like this in Minnesota, it’s just remarkable," Brandi Profant told FOX 9. "These are the best days... it’s going to be a beautiful week."

"With the breeze, I tell you what, it knocks the temperature down, so it’s very comfortable," Kevin Preston added.

"We got a little breeze," Arlene Straight finished. "It’s perfect."

