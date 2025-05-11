Minnesotans enjoy warm Mother’s Day with ice-cream and flowers

The Brief Sailer’s Greenhouse hosted an ice cream event on Mother’s Day. The greenhouse is located in Shakopee. The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Sailer’s Greenhouse had a full house on Sunday, as families celebrated Mother’s Day in Shakopee.

The greenhouse hosted MN Ice Cream, and families treated themselves while picking up flowers and plants to complete their home gardens.

What they're saying:

People in the south metro focused on the positives of Sunday’s warm weather.

"When it’s gloomy, it’s easy to stay inside, but when it’s sunny and bright like this in Minnesota, it’s just remarkable," Brandi Profant told FOX 9. "These are the best days... it’s going to be a beautiful week."

"With the breeze, I tell you what, it knocks the temperature down, so it’s very comfortable," Kevin Preston added.

"We got a little breeze," Arlene Straight finished. "It’s perfect."