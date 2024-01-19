Minnesotans dream of warmer weather at Twin Cities Boat and RV show

article

Akbar Khan and his family have rented a couple of RVs to go on vacation over the last few years, but now they are dreaming of buying one of their own.

"Good thing to do on a cold day outside. We're looking forward to the spring and summer getting out there hiking, camping. and this would be a luxury component to it," Khan told FOX 9.

The Khans are just a few of the 20,000 happy campers expected to stop by the St. Paul RV Supershow this weekend.

Organizers say manufacturers are trying to appeal to younger buyers by offering everything from a vintage cruiser that would look at home parked next to Barbie's dream house to a mini-loft that looks like a tiny house.

"It used to be that a trailer was just a box on wheels, and the furniture was very plain. Everything was very plain. Now it's not. People want to treat themselves. They get in, Their head out, They go somewhere and they're staying in luxury" said the show's promoter, Darren Mann, of K & D Productions.

The Minneapolis Boat Show is also making waves across the river in the City Of Lakes this weekend, where some 30,000 people are expected to keep their dock dreams afloat.

"It's nice that you can kind of get out of some of the brisk weather. That's why we're kind of here too and something to do on a weekend," said Gary Adamich.

Adamich bought a pontoon during the pandemic but he says he is always on the lookout for an upgrade.

"They've made a lot of changes from four years ago when I bought my pontoon and it's amazing the stuff that's out there now," said Adamich.

Because for some, just the thought of being out on the water is enough to make this winter feel a little warmer.

"Probably my wife, she loves the sun, wants to get away. If it was up to her, Ii would probably be out somewhere right now if we could. Somewhere, but that's not going to happen. Not in this winter," said Adamich.