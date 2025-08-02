Minnesotans brave poor air quality to get outdoors on Saturday

The Brief Outdoors events around Minneapolis went on as planned on Saturday, despite poor air quality in the Twin Cities. Experts say the air is unhealthy for everyone. Canada’s wildfires have affected air quality in the United States.



On Saturday, an event billed as the upper Midwest’s largest gathering of food trucks was in Minneapolis, on a day when Canada’s wildfire smoke made it harder for some people to breathe.

The backstory:

Organizers of the Minneapolis Food Truck Festival told FOX 9 they did not receive any directions from the city of Minneapolis to alter their plans, so they moved ahead with the event, despite the poor air quality.

"I did think about staying inside. I did check out the forecast this morning as far as UV index and air quality, and[I] determined I could probably handle this," visitor Paula Rostol told FOX 9.

This week, Minneapolis has received some unwanted recognition for having some of the worst air quality in the world.

But on Saturday at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, you might not have been able to tell by looking around at the crowds along the Mississippi River.

"For us, it doesn’t really affect too much. It’s something I don’t really think about too much," vendor Alex De Leon said. "It has gotten pretty bad this week. Hopefully, things can get better. In my opinion, I don’t think it’s that bad. Maybe the elderly could be a little worse off."

Experts weigh in

What they're saying:

Experts have said the air is unhealthy for everyone.

"I’m noticing my eyes are a little weepy, but breathing seems to be okay," Rostol said.

"It’s a little frustrating for people who want to get out and run, exercising outside, a lot of people are staying inside, going to malls and theaters instead," Rostol finished.