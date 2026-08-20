Minnesota, Wisconsin link E. coli and salmonella cases to alfalfa sprouts

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The Brief Wisconsin health officials confirmed 17 cases of E. coli and Salmonella linked to alfalfa sprouts from the Calco and Everything Sprouts brands, with one person hospitalized. Minnesota has identified 23 cases tied to the same multistate outbreak, with two people hospitalized and no deaths reported. Health officials are urging consumers to throw away any alfalfa sprouts from Calco or Everything Sprouts and to not eat them.



Health officials in Wisconsin and Minnesota are warning consumers to throw out alfalfa sprouts from the Calco and Everything Sprouts brands after dozens of people fell ill.

E. coli and salmonella outbreak in Minnesota, Wisconsin

By the numbers:

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services confirmed 17 cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli and Salmonella connected to eating alfalfa sprouts from those brands. One person has been hospitalized.

Minnesota health officials say 23 people became ill between July 8 and Aug. 8 with Salmonella and/or various strains of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, with two people hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported in connection to the outbreak so far.

Local perspective:

The illnesses have been linked to alfalfa sprouts produced by Everything Sprouts, a Minnesota grower, and distributed to restaurants and grocery stores under the Calco and Everything Sprouts brand names.

The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture say the number of illnesses will likely increase as the investigation continues.

Health officials from both states say they are working alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and officials from other states to identify the source and full scope of the contamination.

What you can do:

The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Agriculture are urging people to check their homes for alfalfa sprouts sold under the Calco or Everything Sprouts brands and to throw them away if any are found.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is echoing the same advice.

Anyone who has eaten these sprouts is being advised to watch for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider if those symptoms become severe.

Know the symptoms

Dig deeper:

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infections typically cause stomach cramps and diarrhea, often with bloody stools, but usually only a low-grade or no fever.

People typically become ill two to five days after exposure, though that window can range from one to eight days. Most people recover in five to seven days.

In some cases, the infection can lead to a severe complication involving acute kidney failure. Health officials note that diarrhea linked to this type of infection generally should not be treated with antibiotics, as doing so can increase the risk of that complication.