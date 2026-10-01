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Minneapolis ICE shootings: Where the criminal investigations stand

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FOX 9
Minneapolis ICE shooting
Published October 1, 2026 4:52 PM CDT
Published October 1, 2026 4:52 PM CDT
Renee Good lawyer says ICE agents violated DHS policies
Renee Good lawyer says ICE agents violated DHS policies

Renee Good lawyer says ICE agents violated DHS policies

Renee Good's family attorney, Antonio Romanucci, broke down three images from the deadly ICE shooting and explained how he says Agent Jonathan Ross violated DHS use-of-force policies. Romanucci also disputed claims that Ross was in the path of Good's vehicle when shots were fired.

The Brief

    • Three people were shot by immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge in January, two of them fatally.
    • Federal charges against one shooting victim were dropped after surveillance video contradicted the agent's account, and that agent has since been criminally charged.
    • State investigators are still looking into the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, with no final charging decisions made in either case.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - During Operation Metro Surge in January, immigration enforcement agents shot three people on the streets of Minneapolis. Two of those shootings were fatal. Here's where each case stands.

Renee Good

Renee Good family files lawsuits over deadly shooting
Renee Good family files lawsuits over deadly shooting

Renee Good family files lawsuits over deadly shooting

Attorneys representing Renee Good's family filed two civil lawsuits over her shooting death during Operation Metro Surge. Good's brother and partner also spoke during the press conference, calling for accountability and change.

The first shooting happened Jan. 7, when Renee Good was shot and killed. Her loved ones filed two federal lawsuits Thursday. 

State prosecutors are still investigating the case for potential criminal charges. Prosecutors were forced to sue the federal government for evidence, including access to Good's SUV.

The Department of Justice had no comment Thursday on the Good lawsuit, or any ongoing federal investigations that may be open into the Good and Pretti shootings. 

READ MORE: Renee Good shooting: Family files 2 civil lawsuits in deadly shooting by ICE agent

The Castro case

What comes next in the Christian Castro case?
What comes next in the Christian Castro case?

What comes next in the Christian Castro case?

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison react after former ICE agent Christian Castro made his first appearance in Hennepin County Court.

One week after Good was shot and killed, a Venezuelan immigrant was shot in the leg by ICE agent Christian Castro on Jan. 14. Julio Sosa-Celis survived the encounter. Federal prosecutors later dropped assault charges against Sosa-Celis after surveillance video contradicted Castro's account of events.

In a significant turn, Castro was criminally charged and is currently on house arrest after returning to Minneapolis last week, according to Blume. Of the three shootings, the Castro case is the only one to result in criminal charges so far.

READ MORE: ICE agent pleads not guilty to federal charges in Minneapolis shooting of Venezuelan man

Alex Pretti

Witness recounts shooting of Alexi Pretti by federal agents
Witness recounts shooting of Alexi Pretti by federal agents

Witness recounts shooting of Alexi Pretti by federal agents

A woman who witnessed Alex Pretti be shot and killed in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents, spoke in Washington D.C., asking for accountability. 

On Jan. 24, federal agents fatally shot Alex Pretti during immigration enforcement operations on the streets of Minneapolis. The deadly encounter was captured on video. The state is investigating, and no final charging decision has been made.

Steve Schleicher, the attorney for the Pretti family, spoke to FOX 9 about what the video shows.

"This is a violent and brutal assault that in no way resembles law enforcement, professional law enforcement. It just doesn't. It's just a beating," said Steve Schleicher, Pretti family attorney.

READ MORE: Visitors from across the country gather at Alex Pretti's Minneapolis memorial 6 months later

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when state investigators will wrap up their reviews of the Good and Pretti shootings or when charging decisions will be made in either case. The DOJ has not commented on any federal investigations that may be open into those two shootings.

The Source: FOX 9's Paul Blume contributed to this report.

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