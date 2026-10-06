Man dies after being hit by semi-truck in southwestern Minnesota
CHRISTIANIA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has died after he collided with a semi-truck in southwestern Minnesota Monday evening.
Jackson County fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 7 p.m. an 80-year-old man was turning southbound on Highway 71 while a 24-year-old man driving a semi-truck was traveling northbound.
The semi-truck driver and the 80-year-old man collided at the intersection, and the 80-year-old man was killed, authorities say. The semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash but was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.