Man dies after being hit by semi-truck in southwestern Minnesota

The Brief A man died after colliding with a semi-truck in Christiania Township in Jackson County. The man who died was 80-years-old and the 24-year-old semi-truck driver was not injured. The two crashed into each other on Highway 71 on Monday just before 7 p.m.



A man has died after he collided with a semi-truck in southwestern Minnesota Monday evening.

Jackson County fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 7 p.m. an 80-year-old man was turning southbound on Highway 71 while a 24-year-old man driving a semi-truck was traveling northbound.

The semi-truck driver and the 80-year-old man collided at the intersection, and the 80-year-old man was killed, authorities say. The semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash but was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.