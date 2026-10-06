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Man dies after being hit by semi-truck in southwestern Minnesota

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published October 6, 2026 8:33 PM CDT
Published October 6, 2026 8:33 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A man died after colliding with a semi-truck in Christiania Township in Jackson County.
    • The man who died was 80-years-old and the 24-year-old semi-truck driver was not injured.
    • The two crashed into each other on Highway 71 on Monday just before 7 p.m.

CHRISTIANIA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has died after he collided with a semi-truck in southwestern Minnesota Monday evening. 

Jackson County fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 7 p.m. an 80-year-old man was turning southbound on Highway 71 while a 24-year-old man driving a semi-truck was traveling northbound. 

The semi-truck driver and the 80-year-old man collided at the intersection, and the 80-year-old man was killed, authorities say. The semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash but was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. 

The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Road incidentsMinnesota