Eden Prairie residents call for action after recent shootings

The Brief Friday night's shooting at the high school homecoming game injured two people and drew calls for action at the first Eden Prairie City Council meeting since the gunfire. Police said another shooting at a Speedway gas station added to the concern, and investigators believe both cases are tied to East African gang activity in the metro. Eden Prairie police said they will meet with other departments and the BCA on Friday as the mayor pushes for a regional task force.



Residents and city leaders say recent gunfire has raised new concerns about safety in Eden Prairie.

Community demands stronger action

What we know:

At the first Eden Prairie City Council meeting since Friday night's shooting at the high school homecoming game, residents spoke about safety after that shooting injured two people.

Residents used the meeting to urge city leaders to move beyond statements and take stronger steps to address violence in the community.

"Don't just say no to violence. Take serious significant action to prevent and punish violence. If you fail to improve perceived safety in our community, responsible citizens like me will be driven away," said Eden Prairie resident Bill Saturness.

'We are all struggling with the shock of this'

What they're saying:

One parent told council members the fear is now changing what families feel comfortable doing around the high school.

"My daughter no longer wants to go to any football game. She no longer wants to go to anything associated with the high school. I have been witnessing this for years and I just can't stand for it anymore," said Eden Prairie resident Jodi Reiter.

Police said another shooting at a Speedway gas station has added to the concern. Investigators believe both shootings are connected to East African gang activity in the metro, but not necessarily to each other.

A regional response

What's next:

The mayor said he wants to create a regional task force to address the issue. Eden Prairie police said they will meet with other police departments and the BCA on Friday to see what can be done immediately to curb the problem.

"It is shocking. It is heartbreaking. I had two granddaughters at the Friday night game and it was horrific for them to jump fences to get out of there. That's just not something we can tolerate," said Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case.

Police have not said who opened fire in either shooting, and they have not outlined what immediate changes could come from Friday's meeting with other departments and the BCA.

"A big problem we are having across the metro is trying to get information out of witnesses and victims. It just doesn't happen. We're not getting information. A lot of times we're just getting laughed at, called names, flipped off, whatever it is. We are not having the people part of this help us solve the crime," said Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett.