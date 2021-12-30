Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Watonwan County, Wright County
3
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Hubbard County, Jackson County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Minnesota Wild offer Evason, staff multiyear extension

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Minnesota Wild
FOX 9

Wild sign head coach Dean Evason to multiyear deal

The Minnesota Wild resigned head coach Dean Evason and the rest of the coaching staff to a new multiyear deal.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Just ahead of the annual Winter Classic this weekend, the Minnesota Wild has announced a noteworthy new contract extension.

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced that head coach Dean Evason and the entire coaching staff, including assistant coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean and Bob Woods, have be re-signed to multiyear contract extensions. 

"It’s important to me personally as a head coach that all our staff has a voice… I know we’re as good as any staff in the league," said Evason at the official announcement press conference held after practice for the upcoming Winter Classic at Target Field on Saturday, Dec. 31. 

Evason was named the full-time head coach for the Wild in July 2020 after previously being named interim head coach on Feb. 14, 2020. He has since led the team to a 62-29-7 record in 98 games. During that stretch, Minnesota has registered four winning streaks of five games or more. 

"You try to do things right going through this process and learning at every stage. We want our group to be team-first and trust their teammates," said Evason. "Communication goes a long way. As ex-players that’s very important to us, and that’s how we conduct ourselves." 

Prior to joining the Wild, Evason spent six seasons (2012-18) as head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League (AHL). As a player he also totaled 372 points and 1,002 penalty minutes in 803 career NHL games during 13 seasons (1983-96) playing center with the Capitals, Hartford Whalers, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames.

"Regardless if you have a three- or one-year contract you don’t conduct yourself any differently," said Evason, who also has three children. "Success is the Stanley Cup. We’ve had a couple little steps along the way, but not that success yet. That’s the goal, and if not what are we doing here?"

Additionally, Evason was informed by reporters at the announcement that medical staff had cleared defenseman Jonas Brodin to return to action this weekend. "We had to conduct ourselves like he would not be here, but if he is it will be a huge bonus," he said.