Minnesota weather: Storms bring strong winds, damage to northern regions

The Brief Storms swept through northern Minnesota late Tuesday, causing sporadic damage from strong winds. The Camp Olson YMCA based in Longville, Minnesota, encountered extensive damage to some of its lakeside equipment. Overnight showers cleared into Wednesday, with a few spotty storms possible into the afternoon, and the potential of more storms ahead this weekend.



Spotted thunderstorms creating strong winds swept through northern Minnesota on Tuesday evening, causing sporadic damage and potentially providing a preview of storms to come this weekend.

Northern Minnesota storm damage

What we know:

Reports from Cass County show that the Camp Olson YMCA based in Longville, Minnesota, encountered extensive damage to some of its lakeside equipment.

Fortunately for campers, the youth organization posted on its official Facebook page over the weekend that its camps had come to a close for the year, "marking the end of an unforgettable summer" before any damage occurred.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Damage to equipment at YMCA Camp Olson in Longville, Minnesota, after storms passed through the area on Aug. 5, 2025. (Provided by YMCA Camp Olson) From: Supplied

Minnesota forecast

Look ahead:

Throughout the Twin Cities, the weather will turn hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and feels-like temperatures in the low to mid 90s into Thursday.

Friday is even hotter with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. The day will feature plenty of sunshine, but showers and thunderstorms are possible from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday remains muggy with a stray thunderstorm possible, while Sunday is mostly sunny. Temperatures will stay just above average in the mid-80s through early next week.

Here’s a look at the next seven days ahead: