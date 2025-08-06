Minnesota weather: Mostly cloudy, humid with spotty showers later Wednesday

The Brief Overnight showers will clear Wednesday morning, although a few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon. Wednesday is humid with temperatures in the lower 80s. The end of the workweek turns hot and steamy with heat index values nearing the triple digits.



It’s a humid Wednesday in Minnesota with spotty afternoon showers and temperatures in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Overnight rain will taper off by Wednesday morning, leaving behind a mostly cloudy day. However, an afternoon pop-up shower or rumble can’t be ruled out in eastern Minnesota.

Southerly winds at 10-15 mph will accompany temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s statewide. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 81 degrees.

Aug. 6, 2025, forecast. (FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Thursday turns hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and feels-like temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Most of the day will be sunny to partly cloudy, but an isolated shower or rumble can’t be ruled out.

Friday is even hotter with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. The day will feature plenty of sunshine, but showers and thunderstorms are possible from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday remains muggy with a stray thunderstorm possible, while Sunday is mostly sunny. Temperatures will stay just above average in the mid-80s through early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

Seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)