Minnesota weather: Staying cool amid high temperatures

article

Temperatures this weekend are expected to be the hottest of the year so far, and a heat advisory is in place for much of the Twin Cities metro until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Here are some tips to stay safe and cool during this weekend's heat advisory:

Drink water to stay hydrated.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Eat produce that contains a lot of water such as berries, watermelon, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery and leafy greens.

Limit intense physical activity during hot parts of the day.

Be aware of heat stroke symptoms, which include confusion, headache, nausea and muscle cramps.

Keep your home cool.

In order to reduce the strain on the power grid, Xcel Energy is also asking residents to take the following measures:

Set the thermostat higher when no one is home.

Use fans to circulate airflow.

Close the blinds at the hottest times of the day.

Both Hennepin County and Ramsey County shared maps to show cooling spaces that are available to the public. Those spaces include libraries, government buildings, pools, splash pads and public beaches.