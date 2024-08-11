Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Mild temperatures with lighter winds to start the week

By
Published  August 11, 2024 8:30am CDT
MN weather: Mild temperatures, light winds

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures will likely peak in the 70s on Sunday with most of the upcoming forecast topping off near 80 degrees nearly every day. 

Winds will stay very light on Sunday and Monday, with light south winds on Tuesday. 

Clouds are expected to increase on Wednesday with a chance of showers moving in late in the day. 

A few showers will likely linger into Thursday with the potential of spotty showers and a few rumbles into Friday. 

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast:

Image 1 of 3

FOX 9 weather forecast.

