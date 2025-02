Minnesota weather: How cold it got Monday morning

The Brief Monday morning brought dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. In the Twin Cities, wind chills got to 37 degrees below zero. Detriot Lakes had the coldest wind chill on Monday morning, -50 degrees.



The morning of President's Day had extremely cold temperatures and wind chills, both hitting below zero Monday morning.

How cold did it get in Minnesota Monday morning?

By the numbers:

Despite the sunshine, Monday morning had bone-chilling temperatures. These temperatures and wind chills are expected to get even colder going into Tuesday.

Here's how cold it got on Monday morning:

Coldest wind chills

Detriot Lakes: -50 degrees

Hibbing: -48 degrees

Bemidji: -46 degrees

Alexandria: -45 degrees

Morris: -45 degrees

Willmar: -43 degrees

Duluth: -41 degrees

Grand Marais: -41 degrees

Marshall: -41 degrees

Brainerd: -40 degrees

St. Cloud: -40 degrees

Windom: -40 degrees

Owatonna: -38 degrees

Hutchinson: -38 degrees

International Falls: -37 degrees

MSP: -37 degrees

Cambridge: -37 degrees

New Richmond, WI: -37 degrees

Mankato: -37 degrees

Rochester: -36 degrees

Hinckley: -36 degrees

Redwood Falls: -34 degrees

Faribault: -32 degrees

Eau Claire, WI: -32 degrees

Red Wing: -29 degrees

Hayward, WI: -29 degrees

La Crosse, WI -24 degrees

Lowest air temperatures

