Minnesota weather: Frost advisory tonight into Sunday morning
MINNESOTA (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service has a frost advisory in place for 16 Minnesota counties.
READ MORE: Minnesota weather: Cold and breezy Saturday with milder and sunny Sunday
Minnesota frost advisory
Big picture view:
The counties under a frost advisory include Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Morrison, Renville, Renville, Stearns, Todd, Redwood, Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift, and Yellow Medicine.
The frost advisory is in place from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday with temperatures reaching as low as 33 degrees.
The National Weather Service warns that frost can harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and that some plants could be killed if left uncovered.
Download the FOX 9 weather app to check the forecast in your exact area.
The Source: This story uses information from the National Weather Service and