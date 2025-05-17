Minnesota weather: Frost advisory tonight into Sunday morning

article

The Brief A frost advisory is in place for late tonight and into Sunday morning for western, central and north-central Minnesota. Frost can kill sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation. Temperatures could possibly dip into the 30s.



The National Weather Service has a frost advisory in place for 16 Minnesota counties.

Minnesota frost advisory

Big picture view:

The counties under a frost advisory include Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Morrison, Renville, Renville, Stearns, Todd, Redwood, Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift, and Yellow Medicine.

The frost advisory is in place from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday with temperatures reaching as low as 33 degrees.

The National Weather Service warns that frost can harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and that some plants could be killed if left uncovered.

