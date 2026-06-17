Minnesota Twins offering season ticket holders credits for attending 2026 home games

The Brief The Minnesota Twins are offering a new promotion to entice season ticket holders to attend more home games this season. For every eligible ticket scanned at Target Field, season ticket holders will get a percentage of the ticket value back. The Twins are offering several promotions this year in an effort to win fans back to the stands.



The Minnesota Twins have a new promotion designed to entice season ticket holders to attend more home games this season — and hopefully re-up their tickets for next season, too.

Twins launch ‘Home-Field Advantage' program

The Twins recently launched "Home-Field Advantage," a new program that rewards season ticket holders for attending regular season home games instead of selling their tickets or letting them go unused, according to a press release.

How it works:

For each eligible ticket scanned for entry at Target Field, MyTwins members will get a credit worth 15% of the face value of the ticket. If the Twins win, they will get an additional 5% bonus credit per ticket, for a total of 20% back per game.

Tickets that have been resold through platforms like SeatGeek, StubHub and others are not eligible to earn credits through the Home-Field Advantage program. But if you forwarded a ticket to a friend or family and they scanned it for entry, you'd still get credit on your account, so long as you didn't sell them the ticket, according to the Twins.

The credits are applied to 2027 season ticket memberships, but you must renew by Nov. 1 to use them. Fans can get a maximum of $2,000 off their 2027 season tickets.

The promotion will run for the entire 2026 Twins regular season, from the Home Opener through Fan Appreciation weekend. The Twins say eligible season ticket holders will get credits for any home games they have already attended this season.

Twins home attendance down in 2026

The backstory:

The Home-Field Advantage program is one of several promotions the Twins are running this season to get more fans to the ballpark following yet another disappointing season in 2025.

Deals include $2 pregame beers on Fridays and Saturdays, free ice cream for kids on Sundays and giveaways throughout the season, as well as themed nights.

But the Twins have still been struggling to get fans in seats. According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, attendance for the 2026 season is already down from last year, which was the lowest-attended season in Target Field history.

Through the first 39 home games, the Twins have reportedly sold 76,000—a 3.1% decrease from the first 39 home games in 2025, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. And that number is how many tickets were sold, not how many fans actually attended the game.

The Twins are nearing the halfway point of the regular season and are 35-40. They're five games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central Division, and two games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. The Twins' front office could have some decisions to make as the MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 1.