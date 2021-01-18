Minnesota to launch COVID-19 vaccine sites for teachers, child care workers, seniors

Minnesota will launch vaccination sites this week for people 65 years and older, teachers and child care workers to get the coronavirus vaccine, but initial doses will be very limited.

Nine appointment-only sites across the state will start offering vaccines on Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials said in a news release. Walk-ins are not allowed. Gov. Walz and state health officials will provide more details and answer questions at a 2 p.m. briefing streaming live at fox9.com/live.

A "very small number" of doses and appointments slots are available because of a nationwide shortage of vaccines, state officials said. Eligible Minnesotans can also get vaccinated through their health care provider, if supply allows.

"We are building for the future and doing what we can to get more shots to Minnesotans right now," Walz said in the news release. "By beginning to serve those age 65 and older, educators and child care workers, we are immunizing for impact."

Starting at noon Tuesday, eligible Minnesota will be able to sign up for appointments online at here https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp. The nine pilot sites are in Anoka, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud and Thief River Falls.

People ages 65+

Health providers are developing systems to let their 65-and-older patients know when they can start making appointments.

Providers will contact their patients, and people should not call their provider asking for an appointment, health officials said.

School workers

School districts, charter schools, tribal schools and others will work with their employees to get appointments scheduled. Initial doses will be limited, and schools must prioritize their initial vaccine allotment, which is proportional to their region's school workforce.

Child care workers

Child care programs will be randomly selected and will be notified when doses are available, state officials said.

Health care workers, long-term care residents

Minnesota is still working through an estimated 500,000 health care workers and long-term care residents. The highest-priority subset of this group -- health care workers who treat COVID-19 patients, along with nursing home residents -- have been vaccinated, the state said last week. The rest of the group will get its first shot by the end of January, state officials said.

The U.S. coronavirus vaccine rollout has been plagued by confusion, mixed messages and shortages. To date, the country has not reached 20 million people vaccinated, a mark the Trump administration had expected to hit by the end of 2020.

In Minnesota, 194,462 people have gotten at least one vaccine shot, and 38,025 people have gotten both doses, according to state Health Department data.

About 45 percent of the vaccines shipped to Minnesota health care providers, as well as pharmacies for vaccination in long-term care facilities, have been used.

In each of the past two weeks, more than 70,000 doses have been administered, after a slow ramp-up in December. The current pace is at the upper limit of the state's capacity, because Minnesota has only been receiving about 65,000 doses a week from the federal government.