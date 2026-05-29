Lakeville co-worker shooting death results in 10 year sentence for Faribault man

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The Brief Mohamed A. Hared was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for the shooting death of a co-worker in Lakeville. Hared pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and will receive credit for time already served. The shooting stemmed from an argument over an alleged stolen flashlight.



A Faribault man will spend more than a decade behind bars after being sentenced on Friday for the shooting death of his co-worker in Lakeville.

Sentencing follows guilty plea in co-worker’s death

What we know:

Mohamed A. Hared, 26, was sentenced to a 128-month, or over 10 years, prison term by Judge Richelle Wahi in Dakota County District Court.

The sentencing followed Hared’s guilty plea in January to one count of second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony.

Hared admitted responsibility for the shooting death of 22-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Cariif, which happened on June 29, 2024.

Hared will receive credit for 700 days already served in custody.

The backstory:

The charges state that Lakeville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Amazon warehouse shortly after 4 a.m. on June 29, 2024.

Upon arrival, police learned that Hared, Cariif, and a third man had all worked together, and carpooled earlier that day.

Hared brought a gun with him that was equipped with a flashlight attachment, which was left in the car while all three went to work. However, during a break around 1 a.m., he noticed the flashlight attachment was missing from it. He then accused the other two men of stealing it, charges state.

Around 4 a.m., all three men took another break and went to the car to look for the attachment.

Hared continued to accuse the men of taking it, leading to him and Cariif getting into an altercation, during which Hared fired the gun and struck a nearby vehicle.

He then fired the gun again, striking Cariif, charges said. Cariif died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.