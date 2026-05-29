Klobuchar announces running mate for Minnesota governor: Former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer

The Brief Senator Amy Klobuchar announced former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer as her running mate for Minnesota governor. She is widely seen as the unopposed DFL candidate for the role. Schierer is a business owner who served two terms as mayor of Fergus Falls and previously ran for Minnesota Auditor.



Senator Amy Klobuchar announced former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer as her running mate for Minnesota governor.

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Klobuchar announces running mate for MN governor run

What we know:

The senator announced on X that former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer will be her running mate for Minnesota governor, putting him in the role of lieutenant governor if they win the election.

What they're saying:

Sen. Klobuchar shared the following remarks in the post:

"Today I'm excited to announce my running mate for Lieutenant Governor: former Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer.

"Ben hasn’t just talked about how to create opportunities in greater Minnesota – he’s actually done it. He knows what it takes to run a small business – he’s run two of them. He knows what it takes to get results by bringing people together – because that’s what he did as mayor.

"Together we’ll bring that energy to every corner of Minnesota."

Klobuchar race for Minnesota Governor

Dig deeper:

Klobuchar, 66, is in her fourth Senate term, first running in 2006 after a career as a Hennepin County prosecutor. She briefly ran a presidential campaign in 2020.

Klobuchar was the first woman elected to represent Minnesota in the Senate. She graduated from Wayzata High School and then went on to earn degrees from Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School.

She is married to John Bessler. They have a daughter, Abigail.

READ MORE; Amy Klobuchar is running for Minnesota governor

Minnesotans head to the polls to vote for governor, Smith's Senate seat (she's not seeking reelection), and more on Nov. 3, 2026.

If Klobuchar wins the governor’s seat, she will resign from the Senate. Minnesota law says Gov. Walz can appoint someone to fill the Senate seat until a special election is held. If Klobuchar doesn’t win the election, she continues serving as a U.S. Senator.

Klobuchar's current term in the Senate runs through 2030.

GOP bid for Minnesota governor

The other side:

The Republican ticket is crowded, with several big names in Minnesota politics.

According to the state's Campaign Finance Board, other GOP candidates include Peggy Bennett, Lisa Demuth, Patrick Knight, John Krhin, Mike Lindell, Phillip Parrish and Kendall Qualls.

Rep. Kristen Robbins dropped out of the race earlier this month, and former State Senator Scott Jensen dropped out in February in a bid for state auditor.

Party conventions this weekend

What's next:

Both conventions for the Minnesota GOP and the Minnesota GOP are happening this weekend.

The GOP is meeting at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

The DFL is meeting at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.