Minnesota state trooper faces news charges in 'horrifying' sexual abuse case

The Brief The Minnesota State Trooper who was federally charged with producing child pornography is now facing state charges as well. Jeremy Plonski has been charged in Scott County with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges accuse Plonski of sexually assaulting an infant to make child pornography.



Minnesota State Trooper Jeremy Plonski is facing new state charges after he was charged federally for producing child pornography.

Plonski faces state charges

What we know:

Charges were filed against Plonski, 29, in Scott County along with the federal charges against him.

Plonski was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct against someone under 14.

According to the charges, on April 30, FBI Special Agents in Houston, Texas, were forensically analyzing a cellphone in connection to an investigation into child pornography. During that investigation, law enforcement identified Plonski as the person who made the child pornography.

Court documents state that Plonski is seen in the videos sexually assaulting a female infant.

Plonski interviewed by authorities

Dig deeper:

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the FBI interviewed Plonski after his arrest Thursday.

In that interview, Plonski said he had been in a relationship with a person on the social media app, Kik, in 2022. The two reportedly had a "dominant/submissive" relationship, where Plonski was "submissive," court documents said.

The Kik user Plonski was in a relationship with, asked Plonski to send them videos of him performing sexual acts on the infant, the charges said.

According to the charges, Plonski admitted to sending "four or five" videos of those videos to the Kik user.

Plonski charged federally for child pornography

The backstory:

Plonski was charged federally with producing child pornography, which has a mandatory sentence of 15 years.

What they're saying:

The Minnesota State Patrol says Plonski is facing an internal affairs investigation and has been placed on leave.

In a statement, Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Christina Bogojevic: "The allegations in this case are appalling and indefensible. The conduct described is a serious violation of the law, of human decency and of the oath every member of the State Patrol swears to uphold. These allegations represent a betrayal of the community, victims, and of every member of law enforcement who wears their uniform with integrity and honor. We will fully support the federal investigation and prosecution, and will cooperate to the fullest extent possible. No badge, no title and no position will ever place anyone above the law. Protecting the vulnerable is our duty. Anyone who violates that duty has no place in this organization or in our profession. An internal affairs investigation is underway, and Plonski is on leave. He has been employed since 2022."

FOX 9 also confirmed that Plonski is a member of the Minnesota National Guard.

Army Capt. Andrea Tsuchiya, State Public Affairs Officer for the Minnesota National Guard gave the following statement about Plonski's arrest: "The Minnesota National Guard is aware of the arrest of Jeremy Plonski. Army Staff Sgt. Plonski has been a member of the Minnesota National Guard since March 2013 and serves as an infantryman with East St. Paul based C Company 1st Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment. Plonski deployed to Egypt in 2016-2017 and to Kuwait and Syria in 2021-2022. As this is an ongoing investigation, the Minnesota National Guard cannot comment further but will fully cooperate with civilian authorities."

Both the BCA and the Scott County Attorney released the following statements after the state charges were filed: "The alleged sexual abuse this child had inflicted upon them is truly unbelievable," Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said. "This office will pursue all potential charges and maximum penalties available to us to hold this individual accountable. I wish to thank all of the law enforcement agencies for their excellent work on bringing this individual in to face justice and protecting our residents, particularly our children."

"The crimes alleged are horrifying," BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. "This child endured unimaginable sexual abuse. We will continue our dogged pursuit of any criminal who preys on our children — our most vulnerable residents."

What's next:

Plonski will remain in federal custody in the Sherburne County Jail, pending a detention hearing. The state is seeking a warrant so Plonski can be brought before the court upon his release from federal custody.