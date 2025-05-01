MN state trooper charged with making child porn

article

The Brief A Minnesota state trooper is accused of making child porn. Trooper Jeremy Plonski is charged with production of child porn. He is currently being held in Sherburne County Jail.



A Minnesota state trooper is in jail on Thursday after being arrested on child porn charges.

Trooper charged with possession of child porn

What we know:

Trooper Jeremy Plonski was arrested on Thursday on a federal warrant for production of child porn.

Plonski is being held in the Sherburne County Jail. The details of his arrest weren't immediately made available, and the criminal complaint against Plonski wasn't yet publicly available.

Minnesota State Patrol says Plonski is facing an internal affairs investigation and has been placed on leave.

In a statement, Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Christina Bogojevic:

"The allegations in this case are appalling and indefensible. The conduct described is a serious violation of the law, of human decency and of the oath every member of the State Patrol swears to uphold. These allegations represent a betrayal of the community, victims, and of every member of law enforcement who wears their uniform with integrity and honor. We will fully support the federal investigation and prosecution, and will cooperate to the fullest extent possible. No badge, no title and no position will ever place anyone above the law. Protecting the vulnerable is our duty. Anyone who violates that duty has no place in this organization or in our profession. An internal affairs investigation is underway, and Plonski is on leave. He has been employed since 2022."

What they're saying:

In a news release, authorities said no one is above the law.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office has zero tolerance for public officials who violate federal laws—particularly those laws that protect vulnerable children from sexual abuse," said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick in a provided statement. "Plonski took an oath to protect and serve our community. While donning his uniform, Plonski committed one of the most vile and predatory offenses imaginable. This is abhorrent—to Minnesota as a whole and to our law enforcement community in particular. I am proud of the swift and decisive action of law enforcement, who responded immediately and worked cooperatively to take Plonski into custody."

"The conduct alleged in this case is horrifying and a gross betrayal of public trust," added Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. "Law enforcement officers are sworn to protect the most vulnerable among us — not exploit them. When someone in a position of authority commits such an egregious and despicable crime, the damage extends beyond the victim — it shakes the very foundation of our communities’ trust. The FBI and our partners will not hesitate to investigate and bring to justice anyone who preys on children, no matter their badge or title."

What's next:

Authorities say he faces 15 years behind bars, if convicted.