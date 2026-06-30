Minnesota Rep. Karen Clark, first openly lesbian state legislator, dies at 80

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The Brief Former Minnesota Rep. Karen Clark died after a brief illness at age 80 on Tuesday. Clark was a groundbreaking LGBTQ leader and served in the Minnesota House from 1981 to 2019. She was known for her work on LGBTQ rights, environmental justice and community activism.



Former House Representative Karen Clark, who made history in the state for her activism and being the first openly gay legislator, died on Tuesday at the age of 80.

Rep. Clark's impact on Minnesota politics

What we know:

Clark served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for nearly four decades, from 1981 to 2019, making her one of the longest-serving members in state history. She was the first openly lesbian member of the Minnesota Legislature.

Dig deeper:

An announcement from the Minnesota House of Representatives says that Clark was a driving force behind major LGBTQ rights movements, including the 1993 amendment to the Minnesota Human Rights Act, which banned discrimination against LGBTQ Minnesotans in employment, education and housing.

Clark was also the chief author of the 2013 law that made marriage equality legal in Minnesota, following the defeat of an anti-marriage amendment by voters.

Clark’s leadership extended into environmental justice efforts, with her work influencing policy and community projects across the state, according to the announcement.

Big picture view:

Following her time in politics, Clark co-founded the Women’s Environmental Institute and served as its executive director, focusing on environmental health and justice for women and marginalized communities.

In recent years, Clark championed the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute’s Roof Depot project.