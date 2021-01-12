Minnesota State Patrol investigating fatal crash in St. Paul

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Monday night.

Authorities say a driver in a GMC Yukon struck a Honda Accord on Interstate 94 near St. Peter Street around 11:30 p.m. After crashing into the Accord, the Yukon hit the median and the driver was partially ejected from the SUV.

Both vehicles only had one occupant. The State Patrol said one of the drivers died, but did not specify which.

The crash remains under investigation. More information is expected to be released later Tuesday.