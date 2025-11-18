Minnesota State Park entrances will be free on Black Friday

The Brief The DNR says admission to all 73 state parks will be free on Black Friday. The annual Free Park Day seeks to increase access for people to explore some of Minnesota’s natural surroundings. Despite the free admission, camping, rental or special tour fees will still apply.



On a day known for soliciting many deals, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering free admission to state parks on Black Friday.

Minnesota state parks free entrance

What we know:

Four days a year, all Minnesota state parks and state recreation areas offer free admission to everyone under the DNR’s Free Park Days.

According to its website, the goal of Free Park Days is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and "enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature."

The DNR says that late November offers a variety of outdoor recreation options, including hiking, biking, fishing and more. Photography is also particularly popular, with the time of year great for bird and animal watching as trees become bare.

While vehicle permits are waived for the day, user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours still apply.

What they're saying:

"After Thanksgiving celebrations, we encourage friends and family to get outside and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature," said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, in a statement. "State parks and recreation areas offer opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors together, and spending time in nature also positively affects our mental and physical wellbeing."

What's next:

Free Park Days will continue into 2026. You can see the schedule below:

Monday, Jan. 19

Saturday, April 25

Saturday, June 13

Friday, Nov. 27