Minnesota State Fair wraps up in blazing heat

It is a sweaty final day for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair, as high temps pushed towards triple digits during the day.

Heat on Sunday kept some folks away, with attendance numbers falling to the third lowest for a second Sunday in the past 60 years, behind 1980 and 1994 – when rain led to low turnouts.

Temperatures for both Sunday and Monday were well into the 90s.

Despite the blazing heat to start and end the festival, attendance numbers are on track to match last year's numbers and around the ten-year average.