Minnesota State Fair sees another slow day as Friday's attendance reaches just 77,406

After COVID-19 concerns and bad weather puts a damper on opening day, as the Minnesota State Fair saw its slowest day in at least 20 years, Friday's attendance didn't improve by much.

With slightly better weather conditions for its first Friday, the fair only saw 77,406 visitors come through its games. That number makes for the third smallest crowd over the past 20 years and the worst first Friday in that same time period.

It was an increase from opening day, however, when just 61,983 visitors stopped by the fair in between downpours during the afternoon and evening.

In a statement, the fair acknowledged the challenging circumstances in a statement: "We are grateful for those who were able to come out and support our exhibitors, performers, vendors, volunteers, and hard-working staff who make this event an iconic part of Minnesota. While we understand these are challenging times, we are thrilled to welcome back visitors to the Minnesota State Fair."

The fair runs until Labor Day, Monday, September 6.