Minnesota State Fair: Park and ride bus catches fire in Roseville

article

A bus part of the Minnesota State Fair park and ride system caught fire Saturday morning.

What we know

The Roseville Fire Department responded to a park and ride lot at 1500 County Road B2 due to a charter bus apart from the State Fair park and ride bus system that had caught fire.

According to fire officials, when crews arrived they found the bus with heavy smoke coming from the passenger side.

The State Fair park and ride bus after the fire. (FOX 9)

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, and all occupants were able to exit the bus safely, officials said.

The driver was evaluated at the scene by paramedics and released at the scene. Authorities say no other injuries were reported.

Metro Transit officials confirmed it was not a Metro Transit bus, and that park and ride buses are operated by the State Fair and are contracted charter buses.

What we don't know

The cause of the bus fire is under investigation, but fire officials say it appears to be accidental.