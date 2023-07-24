Minnesota State Fair job fair is this week

article

The Minnesota State Fair is hosting a job fair on Wednesday to help fill open positions at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The job fair will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in the North End Event Center at the state fairgrounds. Open positions with the State Fair include ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking attendants, park and ride attendants, ride and game ticket takers, barn attendants, custodians, and more.

"Currently we are more than half of the way to our hiring goal," State Fair spokesperson Maria Hayden said in a statement on July 19. "This job fair is the ideal middle-of-the-summer timing to find the right people to fill these fair-time positions. Working at the fair is perfect for those wanting to make some extra money at the end of the summer while having fun and being part of a team working hard to present one of our state’s greatest events."

At the job fair, applicants, who must be at least 16, will meet with a State Fair representative, and if their interests, availability, and experience match an open position, they'll be interviewed on the spot — most positions do not require prior job experience. Resumes aren't needed, but people are encouraged to register online to "accelerate the process," a news release says. Those offered a job will be asked to complete a background check.

Depending on the position, shifts range from 6-12 hours per day for all 12 days of the fair. State Fair job benefits include free admission to the fair.

For job openings with specific food or merchandise vendors, visit the State Fair's Employment Center. Those who can't make it to the job fair can also visit the State Fair Employment Center for more information on working at the fair.

The Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24-Labor Day, Sept. 4.