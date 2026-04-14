Minnesota State Fair: AJR, Quinn XCII to headline Sept. 2 Grandstand show

The Brief AJR, Quinn XCII and Avery Cochrane will perform at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, with prices ranging from $49.50 to $105.75. The announcement is the latest in a growing list of summer show announcements for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.



The Minnesota State Fair is bringing AJR, Quinn XCII and Avery Cochrane to the Great Minnesota Get-Together as the latest addition to its Grandstand stage series.

AJR, Quinn XCII and Avery Cochrane Grandstand show

What we know:

AJR will headline their Grandstand show on Wednesday, Sept. 2, with special guests Quinn XCII and Avery Cochrane.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, through Etix, with prices ranging from $49.50 to $105.75.

Fans can also get tickets by calling etix.com at 800-514-3849, or the State Fair box office at 651-288-4427.

Dig deeper:

According to a press release, AJR is known for their indie pop hits like "BANG!" and "Weak." The trio has earned billions of streams and multiple platinum singles, with their latest album, "The Maybe Man," being released in 2023.

Quinn XCII has over 4 billion global streams and a reputation for high-energy live shows, while being known for tracks like "Straightjacket," "Kings of Summer" and "Love Me Less."

Other Grandstand shows

Big picture view:

The 2026 Grandstand lineup already includes several major acts:

Thursday, Aug. 27: Bonnie Raitt

Friday, Aug. 28: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Sunday, Aug. 30: Sierra FerrellMonday, Aug. 31: Tommy James & the Shondells with Herman’s Hermits

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Rod Stewart with Richard Marx

Thursday, Sept. 3: Brad Paisley with Avery Anna

Saturday, Sept. 5: TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue

Pre-fair discount admission tickets for the 2026 fair are on sale now.