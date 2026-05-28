Minnesota’s Morris Day drops out of 'Trump-backed' Great American State Fair

The Brief Legendary Minnesota artist Morris Day, known for his work with Morris Day & The Time, says they have canceled a previously announced performance at the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. The announcements come less than 24 hours after the festival unveiled the "star-studded" lineup that features acts such as Martina McBride, Bret Michaels and Vanilla Ice. The 16-day celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary will run from June 25 through July 10.



Less than a day after he was announced as part of the lineup for the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., Morris Day says "It’s a No for Me" and clarifies he won’t be performing.

Great American State Fair lineup

What we know:

As part of a 16-day celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary running from June 25 through July 10, the lineup for the Great American State Fair was announced on May 27, featuring artists such as Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, Martina McBride and Bret Michaels.

Although originally billed on the lineup as well, Morris Day & the Time has since come out on social media to clarify that they won’t be performing after all.

"Contrary to rumors, Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair,'" Day posted on Instagram with the caption, "It’s a No for Me."

On the same day, Young MC, who was also billed to play, alerted fans that they would not be performing either, writing to fans on social media, "I have informed my agents that I will not be performing at the Freedom 250 event… The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.’ I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged."

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 01: Morris Day of Morris Day and The Time performs during the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 01, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage) (Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

The "once-in-a-generation celebration" will feature live music, carnival rides and dozens of hands-on activities.

Each day of the fair will feature its own theme:

Thursday, June 25: The American Canon: Opening Day

Friday, June 26: Land & Prosperity

Saturday, June 27: The American Canvas

Sunday, June 28: Military & Veterans Appreciation Day

Monday, June 29: Everyday Health and Well-Being | Make America Healthy Again Monday

Tuesday, June 30: Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress

Wednesday, July 1: Faith, Values, and Inspiration

Thursday, July 2: Horsepower of America

Friday, July 3: Wings of Freedom

Saturday, July 4: Independence Day Celebration

Sunday, July 5: Heritage & Legacy

Monday, July 6: Longevity, Innovation & the Future of Health | MAHA Monday

Tuesday, July 7: Future of America | Education and Opportunity

Wednesday, July 8: Family Life and Community Support

Thursday, July 9: Engines of Enterprise

Friday, July 10: The Next 250 | Innovation

On June14, the UFC will also host a special event titled UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House.

The backstory:

Morris Day was a childhood friend and collaborator of Prince, helping craft the "Minneapolis sound" made famous throughout the 1980s as part of the band Prince and the Time.

In 1985, Day branched off to pursue a solo career and acting, following growing creative frustrations between the two – setting off decades of a "love-hate" relationship that was finally reconciled by a hug at Paisley Park in 2016.

Prince would die from an accidental fentanyl overdose only a month later.

What's next:

Admission is free, but event organizers say advance registration is encouraged.