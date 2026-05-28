Man arrested in connection to body found in Brooklyn Park drainage pond

The Brief A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a body found in a drainage pond in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Jontae Lee, was found in the pound after being missing since March. The suspect is being held in the Brooklyn Park Police Department Jail for "probable cause murder."



A man was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of Jontae Lee, who had been missing out of Brooklyn Park since March.

Man arrested after body was found in drainage pond

What we know:

According to Brooklyn Park police, a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of the 27-year-old Lee.

On March 11, police responded to 70th Avenue North and Maryland Avenue North on reports of a disturbance. One man was found at the scene, the suspect in Lee's killing.

Police learned that Lee and the suspect, who were friends, had been in a disagreement, and initial reports say Lee attacked the other man. Lee then reportedly fled on foot, police say.

After the March 11 incident, Lee had gone missing. Authorities searched for over two months for Lee, and his body was ultimately found in a drainage pond on May 26, partially submerged in reeds.

On May 28, officers arrested the 22-year-old suspect in connection to Lee's death, authorities said. He is currently being held in the Brooklyn Park Police Department Jail for "probable cause murder."

What we don't know:

Police did not share Lee's cause of death, or when exactly he died.

It is not clear what led up to Lee's death after the disagreement with the suspect.