Minnesota state courts to resume in-person criminal trials in March

As things slowly shift back towards normal in Minnesota while COVID-19 cases fall, state courts are now set to return to in-person trials starting in March.

In an order issued this week, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, in-person criminal jury trials can resume starting March 15. Courts will be required to obey a COVID-19 preparedness plan during the restart. Officials say the plan follows guidance from the CDC.

But, while criminal trials will restart, officials say jury trials for civil matters and other proceedings will continue remotely, barring another exception.

Other restrictions limiting in-person activities at court facilities will remain in effect.